-
Arc Browser easel
browserinc.notion.site↗
A super simple canvas tool for creating on and with the internet. You can write text, draw, add shapes, etc.
-
AxNote
axnote.app↗
A freeform note taking app designed to keep your flow.
-
Bezel
bezel.it↗
Design and prototype on a spatial canvas together.
-
Blender node editor
docs.blender.org↗
Visual interface for creating materials and textures in Blender.
-
cables
cables.gl↗
A tool for creating beautiful interactive content with an easy to navigate interface and real time visuals.
-
ClickUp Whiteboards
help.clickup.com↗
Whiteboarding withinthe all-in-one productivity platform.
-
Clover
cloverapp.com↗
Digital notebook that blends notes, tasks, whiteboards, and a daily planner.
-
Concepts
concepts.app↗
An advanced version of sketching paper, where natural tools meet vector manipulation.
-
Condensr
condensr.de↗
A visual thinking tool for drawing connections between notes.
-
Creately
creately.com↗
The data-connected Visual Workspace to brainstorm, plan, execute and capture knowledge.
-
Defter Notes
defternotes.com↗
iPad app for handwritten spatial notes.
-
Diagrams
diagrams.app↗
A diagram editor for Mac that lets you visualize structures and processes.
-
Endless Paper
endlesspaper.app↗
Infinite canvas to grow ideas.
-
Eraser
tryeraser.com↗
An all-in-one ideation tool for technical teams.
-
Everyone draw
everyonedraw.com↗
An infinite canvas for people all over the world to collaborate on pixel art.
-
Excalidraw
github.com↗
Virtual whiteboard for sketching hand-drawn like diagrams. Collaborative and end-to-end encrypted.
-
Felt
felt.com↗
Collaborative map-making tool.
-
FigJam
figma.com↗
An online whiteboard for teams to explore ideas together.
-
Figma
figma.com↗
Collaborative browser-based interface design tool.
-
Freeform
apple.com↗
Collaborative white boarding app from Apple.
-
GUGA-Super Whiteboard
apps.apple.com↗
A super whiteboard app specially designed for iPad.
-
Heptabase
heptabase.com↗
A note-taking tool for visual learning.
-
Invision Freehand
invisionapp.com↗
Online whiteboard for team collaboration.
-
Jade
dragonman225.js.org↗
An infinite canvas where you can pour out ideas freely and think joyfully.
-
Kinopio
kinopio.club↗
Thinking tool for building new ideas and solving hard problems.
-
Latitude
latitude.so↗
Next-gen BI tool built for real-time collaboration on data analysis and exploration
-
Leonardo
getleonardo.com↗
Drawing & painting app for Windows
-
LiquidText
liquidtext.net↗
-
Lorien
github.com↗
Infinite canvas drawing/note-taking app focused on performance, small savefiles and simplicity.
-
Lunacy
icons8.com↗
Design software with AT tools and built-in graphics
-
MarginNote
marginnote.com↗
E-reader to better study and digest books.
-
Mavenoid
mavenoid.com↗
Support solution for hardware companies.
-
Metro Retro
metroretro.io↗
Tool for productive, engaging retrospectives.
-
Microsoft Whiteboard
microsoft.com↗
The collaborative digital canvas in Microsoft 365 for effective meetings and engaging learning.
-
Milanote
milanote.com↗
An easy-to-use tool to organize your ideas and projects into visual boards.
-
Milton
github.com↗
An open source application that lets you Just Paint.
-
MindMeister
mindmeister.com↗
An online mind mapping tool that lets you capture, develop and share ideas visually.
-
MindNode
mindnode.com↗
Mind mapping app for Mac and iOS. It helps you capture your thoughts and create a clear picture of your idea.
-
Miro
miro.com↗
The online collaborative whiteboard platform to bring teams together, anytime, anywhere.
-
Mischief
mischief.findmysoft.com↗
A sketching, drawing, and painting tool for Windows.
-
Modyfi
modyfi.io↗
AI-powered, browser based image editor with real-time collaboration, and all your assets in one place.
-
Muse
museapp.com↗
Flexible boards for notetaking, whiteboarding, and connecting the dots.
-
Natto.dev
natto.dev↗
A spatial environment for javascript.
-
Nodebook
nodebook.io↗
Your digital academic whiteboards.
-
nodenogg.in
nodenogg.in↗
A messy serendipitous co-creation space to play and tinker around with ideas together.
-
Nodes
nodes.io↗
Visual programming for data visualization, generative art and creative coding. Your thinking space for exploring ideas with code.
-
OrgPad
orgpad.com↗
Universal digital whiteboard.
-
Origami Studio
origami.design↗
Design tool for prototyping interactive interfaces.
-
Reduct
reduct.video↗
Collaborative transcript-based video platform.
-
Renote
renote.so↗
Space for creating or studying.
-
Scapple
literatureandlatte.com↗
A virtual sheet of paper that lets you make notes anywhere and connect them using lines or arrows.
-
Scribble Together
scribbletogether.com↗
A simple, fast-to-share online whiteboard. It’s great for handwriting equations, drawing diagrams, and marking up PDFs.
-
Scrintal
scrintal.com↗
Hybrid note-taking & mind mapping whiteboard.
-
Sketch
sketch.com↗
All-in-one platform for digital design — with collaborative design tools, prototyping and developer handoff.
-
Sprout Place
sprout.place↗
Create a virtual space to meet, chat, and play with your favorite people.
-
Sticky Studio
sticky.studio↗
A collaborative space for complex discussions.
-
Switchboard
switchboard.app↗
Remote collaborative workspace.
-
SyncSpace
infinitekind.com↗
An infinite canvas for simultaneous sketching
-
Tensorflow
tensorflow.org↗
An end-to-end platform for machine learning.
-
Tinderbox
eastgate.com↗
Tool for notes.
-
tldraw
github.com↗
A tiny little drawing app.
-
Ultra
ultra.tf↗
Paste or drag stuff onto the canvas and they’ll appear in the best form.
-
Visualist
visualistapp.com↗
A single home for your work. Collect and organise visuals, create moodboards and share ideas.
-
Whimsical
whimsical.com↗
Combines whiteboards and docs in an all-in-one collaboration hub.
-
Write Reason
adambinks.me↗
Combines a mapping interface with a writing interface, and links them bidirectionally.
-
zeroG
moonvy.com↗
Web pages rendered on an infinite canvas.
-
ZoomNotes
zoom-notes.com↗
Visual note-taking app with huge zoom range.
-
Zoom Whiteboard
explore.zoom.us↗
Whiteboard with sticky notes built into the Zoom video calling product.