Arc Browser easel browserinc.notion.site↗ A super simple canvas tool for creating on and with the internet. You can write text, draw, add shapes, etc.

AxNote axnote.app↗ A freeform note taking app designed to keep your flow.

Bezel bezel.it↗ Design and prototype on a spatial canvas together.

Blender node editor docs.blender.org↗ Visual interface for creating materials and textures in Blender.

cables cables.gl↗ A tool for creating beautiful interactive content with an easy to navigate interface and real time visuals.

ClickUp Whiteboards help.clickup.com↗ Whiteboarding withinthe all-in-one productivity platform.

Clover cloverapp.com↗ Digital notebook that blends notes, tasks, whiteboards, and a daily planner.

Concepts concepts.app↗ An advanced version of sketching paper, where natural tools meet vector manipulation.

Condensr condensr.de↗ A visual thinking tool for drawing connections between notes.

Creately creately.com↗ The data-connected Visual Workspace to brainstorm, plan, execute and capture knowledge.

Defter Notes defternotes.com↗ iPad app for handwritten spatial notes.

Diagrams diagrams.app↗ A diagram editor for Mac that lets you visualize structures and processes.

Endless Paper endlesspaper.app↗ Infinite canvas to grow ideas.

Eraser tryeraser.com↗ An all-in-one ideation tool for technical teams.

Everyone draw everyonedraw.com↗ An infinite canvas for people all over the world to collaborate on pixel art.

Excalidraw github.com↗ Virtual whiteboard for sketching hand-drawn like diagrams. Collaborative and end-to-end encrypted.

Felt felt.com↗ Collaborative map-making tool.

FigJam figma.com↗ An online whiteboard for teams to explore ideas together.

Figma figma.com↗ Collaborative browser-based interface design tool.

Freeform apple.com↗ Collaborative white boarding app from Apple.

GUGA-Super Whiteboard apps.apple.com↗ A super whiteboard app specially designed for iPad.

Heptabase heptabase.com↗ A note-taking tool for visual learning.

Invision Freehand invisionapp.com↗ Online whiteboard for team collaboration.

Jade dragonman225.js.org↗ An infinite canvas where you can pour out ideas freely and think joyfully.

Kinopio kinopio.club↗ Thinking tool for building new ideas and solving hard problems.

Latitude latitude.so↗ Next-gen BI tool built for real-time collaboration on data analysis and exploration

Leonardo getleonardo.com↗ Drawing & painting app for Windows

Lorien github.com↗ Infinite canvas drawing/note-taking app focused on performance, small savefiles and simplicity.

Lunacy icons8.com↗ Design software with AT tools and built-in graphics

MarginNote marginnote.com↗ E-reader to better study and digest books.

Mavenoid mavenoid.com↗ Support solution for hardware companies.

Metro Retro metroretro.io↗ Tool for productive, engaging retrospectives.

Microsoft Whiteboard microsoft.com↗ The collaborative digital canvas in Microsoft 365 for effective meetings and engaging learning.

Milanote milanote.com↗ An easy-to-use tool to organize your ideas and projects into visual boards.

Milton github.com↗ An open source application that lets you Just Paint.

MindMeister mindmeister.com↗ An online mind mapping tool that lets you capture, develop and share ideas visually.

MindNode mindnode.com↗ Mind mapping app for Mac and iOS. It helps you capture your thoughts and create a clear picture of your idea.

Miro miro.com↗ The online collaborative whiteboard platform to bring teams together, anytime, anywhere.

Mischief mischief.findmysoft.com↗ A sketching, drawing, and painting tool for Windows.

Modyfi modyfi.io↗ AI-powered, browser based image editor with real-time collaboration, and all your assets in one place.

Muse museapp.com↗ Flexible boards for notetaking, whiteboarding, and connecting the dots.

Natto.dev natto.dev↗ A spatial environment for javascript.

Nodebook nodebook.io↗ Your digital academic whiteboards.

nodenogg.in nodenogg.in↗ A messy serendipitous co-creation space to play and tinker around with ideas together.

Nodes nodes.io↗ Visual programming for data visualization, generative art and creative coding. Your thinking space for exploring ideas with code.

OrgPad orgpad.com↗ Universal digital whiteboard.

Origami Studio origami.design↗ Design tool for prototyping interactive interfaces.

Reduct reduct.video↗ Collaborative transcript-based video platform.

Renote renote.so↗ Space for creating or studying.

Scapple literatureandlatte.com↗ A virtual sheet of paper that lets you make notes anywhere and connect them using lines or arrows.

Scribble Together scribbletogether.com↗ A simple, fast-to-share online whiteboard. It’s great for handwriting equations, drawing diagrams, and marking up PDFs.

Scrintal scrintal.com↗ Hybrid note-taking & mind mapping whiteboard.

Sketch sketch.com↗ All-in-one platform for digital design — with collaborative design tools, prototyping and developer handoff.

Sprout Place sprout.place↗ Create a virtual space to meet, chat, and play with your favorite people.

Sticky Studio sticky.studio↗ A collaborative space for complex discussions.

Switchboard switchboard.app↗ Remote collaborative workspace.

SyncSpace infinitekind.com↗ An infinite canvas for simultaneous sketching

Tensorflow tensorflow.org↗ An end-to-end platform for machine learning.

Tinderbox eastgate.com↗ Tool for notes.

tldraw github.com↗ A tiny little drawing app.

Ultra ultra.tf↗ Paste or drag stuff onto the canvas and they’ll appear in the best form.

Visualist visualistapp.com↗ A single home for your work. Collect and organise visuals, create moodboards and share ideas.

Whimsical whimsical.com↗ Combines whiteboards and docs in an all-in-one collaboration hub.

Write Reason adambinks.me↗ Combines a mapping interface with a writing interface, and links them bidirectionally.

zeroG moonvy.com↗ Web pages rendered on an infinite canvas.

ZoomNotes zoom-notes.com↗ Visual note-taking app with huge zoom range.